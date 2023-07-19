Niagara-bound Skyway to close on Saturday night for construction work

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation (MTO) is alerting drivers of an alteration in this weekend’s construction temporarily shutting down Niagara-bound lanes at the Burlington Skyway Bridge.

In a release, the province said the ongoing bridge construction will be happening a day later, on July 22, starting with a single-lane closure Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

Niagara-bound lanes will then fully close between 10 p.m. and Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

The project will return to Friday shutdowns on July 28, with single-lane closures in the morning and full closures Friday nights into Saturday mornings.

Prior to the bridge construction, the MTO warned travellers in an outline that some of the Friday-Saturday closures on occasion would be pushed to Saturday-Sunday instead, particularly during inclement weather.

Stretch of Linc expected to close intermittently amid new sign installations

The City of Hamilton’s transportation operations division expects lane restrictions on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (Linc) between Dartnall Road and Golf Links Road to resume in the weeks ahead.

Story continues below advertisement

Drivers who use the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (Linc) may experience some delays over the next couple of months as city workers install new signage on the busy roadway.

Transportation operations director Carolyn Ryall says the closures are expected to predominantly happen overnight “in the near future.”

“At this time, no date has been set, but the city will be notifying the public well in advance once the date has been selected,” Ryall said.

“It will not be happening in the remaining days of July.”