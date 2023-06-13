Stretch of Lakeshore Road in Burlington to close for bridge replacement

Send this page to someone via email

A 2.5-kilometre stretch of Lakeshore Road in Burlington, Ont., is set to shut down for at least five months starting in early July for a bridge replacement.

The closure is part of a three-step rehabilitation revealed by the city in January that requires detours away from Pine Cove Bridge between July 4 and a reopening date in December that has yet to be revealed.

“This bridge needs to be replaced as soon as possible. It is showing signs of aging and we need to ensure it is replaced for public safety,” said senior project manager Jeff Thompson in an email.

The bridge’s existing arch was built around 1915 to get vehicles over Lakeshore Road at Roseland Creek, according to city staff.

An environmental assessment in 2018 also suggested the building of a larger structure with a wider opening to handle a potential increase in stormwater flow.

City officials say local access will be maintained for nearby residents but detours will be in effect for general traffic via Guelph Line, News Street and Walker’s Line.

View image in full screen Lakeshore Road in Burlington, Ont. is set to close from July to December2023. The detour route will be Walkers Line, New Street andGuelph Line. City of Burlington

This project also includes road resurfacing, multiuse pathway replacement, Tuck Creek culvert repairs, street lighting upgrades and sidewalk and curb repairs.