Niagara-bound Skyway to close on Friday nights in July due to construction

Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation (MTO) is alerting drivers of full-on closures of Niagara-bound lanes at the Burlington Skyway Bridge on Fridays, starting next week.

In a release, the province said the work is tied to bridge construction that will happen, going into every weekend through July.

Niagara-Westbound lanes at the bridge will close July 7, 14, 21, and 28 at 6:30 p.m. with a full closure at 8 p.m. on those days.

All lanes return to normal every Saturday morning in July at 9:30 a.m.

The MTO says inclement weather may delay or postpone some of that work causing a rescheduling that could happen Saturday nights with Sunday morning re-openings by 9:30 a.m.

Alternating lane closures on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge until 2024

Right next door to the Skyway, the federal government will impose alternating lane closures on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge that will last almost seven months.

Public Services and Procurement Canada said the structure will be undergoing major rehabilitation work starting Thursday, July 6, which will continue until mid-January next year.

“During this period, 3 lanes will be closed and 1 lane will remain open for alternating traffic, with signalers or traffic lights. Motorists should expect delays,” the agency said in a release.

Pedestrian, marine and bicycle traffic will not be affected but Procurement Canada does urge caution for those who expect to use the thoroughfare.

The work is expected to be completed on Jan. 15, 2024.