Alternating lane closures on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge until 2024

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The federal government is alerting drivers about alternating lane closures on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge that will last almost seven months.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) says the structure will be undergoing major rehabilitation work starting Monday, which will continue until mid-January next year.

“During this period, 3 lanes will be closed and 1 lane will remain open for alternating traffic, with signalers or traffic lights. Motorists should expect delays,” the agency said in a release.

#Hamilton, Ontario: Alternating lane closures on the #Burlington Canal Lift Bridge from Monday, June 26, 2023, to Monday, January 15, 2024.https://t.co/bvJTzISqpe pic.twitter.com/xqS8tZwOpW — Public Services and Procurement Canada (@PSPC_SPAC) June 19, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Pedestrian, marine and bicycle traffic will not be affected but PSPC does urge caution for those who expect to use the thoroughfare.

The work is expected to be completed on Jan. 15, 2024.