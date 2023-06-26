Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alternating lane closures on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge until 2024

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 8:05 am
The Burlington Canal Lift Bridge is shown in a file photo from May 2023. View image in full screen
The Burlington Canal Lift Bridge is shown in a file photo from May 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal government is alerting drivers about alternating lane closures on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge that will last almost seven months.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) says the structure will be undergoing major rehabilitation work starting Monday, which will continue until mid-January next year.

“During this period, 3 lanes will be closed and 1 lane will remain open for alternating traffic, with signalers or traffic lights. Motorists should expect delays,” the agency said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

Pedestrian, marine and bicycle traffic will not be affected but PSPC does urge caution for those who expect to use the thoroughfare.

Trending Now

The work is expected to be completed on Jan. 15, 2024.

Click to play video: 'Activists rally over heat dome recommendations'
Activists rally over heat dome recommendations
Hamilton newsBurlingtonqewPublic Services and Procurement CanadaBurlington Lift Bridgeburlington canalPSPCBurlington Canal Lift Bridgeqew delaysqew delay at lift bridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content