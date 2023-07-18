Menu

Canada

More than 8,000 people voted in advance for Calgary-Heritage byelection

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 4:39 pm
View image in full screen
More than 8,000 people voted in advance in the Calgary-Heritage federal byelection, Elections Canada said. A voter casts their ballot in the advance polls, Friday, September 10, 2021 in Chambly, Que. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
More than 8,000 people voted in advance in the Calgary-Heritage federal byelection, Elections Canada said on Tuesday.

The byelection was called on June 18, months after former Conservative MP Bob Benzen retired from politics at the end of 2022. Benzen made the announcement in October last year, calling his service “an honour and a privilege.”

Benzen won the April 2017 byelection after former prime minister Stephen Harper retired in 2016.

In an email on Tuesday afternoon, Elections Canada estimated 8,966 electors voted in advance. Advance polls were open from Friday, July 14 to Monday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

Some polls may not have reported their results yet and the official numbers may look different when they are released, Elections Canada said.

Voters will have another chance to vote in the byelection on July 24.

