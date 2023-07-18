Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Senior involved in Sunday 3-vehicle crash in north Edmonton dies

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 4:13 pm
File photo of an Alberta Health Services EMS ambulance, pictured in downtown Calgary on April 3, 2023. View image in full screen
File photo of an Alberta Health Services EMS ambulance, pictured in downtown Calgary on April 3, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An 86-year-old passenger of one of the vehicles involved in a crash Sunday afternoon died in hospital. Now police are trying to determine which vehicle drove through a red light and are asking the public for help.

The crash happened at around 3:10 p.m. on July 16 at the intersection of 153 Avenue and 66 Street.

According to police, a 41-year-old woman driving a Toyota Matrix was heading west on 153rd Avenue when a 47-year-old woman driving a Toyota Rav4 was heading south on 66th Street. The two vehicles collided and the impact pushed the Matrix into a third vehicle that was sitting in the turning lane on 153th Avenue.

“Initially, injuries were considered minor, and EMS were requested for precautionary reasons to medically check the occupants,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

However, while checking on the 86-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Matrix, EMS found her “condition suddenly deteriorated.”

Story continues below advertisement

She was taken to hospital where she passed away, police said Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Car veers off Jasper Avenue into the North Saskatchewan River valley'
Car veers off Jasper Avenue into the North Saskatchewan River valley

Neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash, police said, but the major collision investigative section is trying to determine “which vehicle travelled through a red light.”

Witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage can contact Edmonton police by calling 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Related News
Edmonton policeFatal Crashedmonton crashnortheast EdmontonRed Lightfatal Edmonton crashNorth Edmonton CrashSenior Killed in Crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices