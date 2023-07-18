Senior involved in Sunday 3-vehicle crash in north Edmonton dies

Send this page to someone via email

An 86-year-old passenger of one of the vehicles involved in a crash Sunday afternoon died in hospital. Now police are trying to determine which vehicle drove through a red light and are asking the public for help.

The crash happened at around 3:10 p.m. on July 16 at the intersection of 153 Avenue and 66 Street.

According to police, a 41-year-old woman driving a Toyota Matrix was heading west on 153rd Avenue when a 47-year-old woman driving a Toyota Rav4 was heading south on 66th Street. The two vehicles collided and the impact pushed the Matrix into a third vehicle that was sitting in the turning lane on 153th Avenue.

“Initially, injuries were considered minor, and EMS were requested for precautionary reasons to medically check the occupants,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

However, while checking on the 86-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Matrix, EMS found her “condition suddenly deteriorated.”

She was taken to hospital where she passed away, police said Tuesday.

Neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash, police said, but the major collision investigative section is trying to determine “which vehicle travelled through a red light.”

Witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage can contact Edmonton police by calling 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.