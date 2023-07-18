Menu

Crime

4 suspects sought after Aston Martin carjacked in Pickering: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 3:44 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Police are searching for four suspects after an Aston Martin SUV was carjacked at a casino in Pickering.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 8:45 a.m., officers received a report of a carjacking at the Pickering Casino Resort on Durham Live Avenue.

Police said four suspects arrived at the scene in a stolen, white Land Rover.

Officers said the suspects approached a woman who was exiting her Aston Martin SUV and demanded her keys.

“The victim attempted to run to the casino and the males pushed her to the ground and stole her handbag,” police allege in a news release.

Police said the suspects fled the area in the vehicle.

According to police, the woman was not physically injured as a result of the incident.

Police have released descriptions of two of the suspects.

Police said the first suspect is around five-feet-10-inches tall with a thin build. He was seen wearing a black mask, a khaki hooded sweatshirt, khaki jogging pants and black shoes.

Another suspect was also five-feet-10-inches tall with a thin build. He was seen wearing a black mask, a black zipper hooded sweatshirt and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

