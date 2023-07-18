Poodle recovered after taken during brazen late-night carjacking in Oakville

Send this page to someone via email

A Mercedes driver is grateful to have recovered her dog following a harrowing carjacking in Oakville, Ont., Tuesday in which a pet took a ride with pair of suspects.

Halton police say Louie the dog was in his owner’s vehicle when a pair of men wearing balaclavas acquired the vehicle using a handgun to force a woman out of the high-end vehicle around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Dundas Street West and Trafalgar Road.

“A suspect vehicle pulled in behind and made contact with the victim’s vehicle,” police spokesperson Const. Steve Elms explained.

“A male driver exited the suspect vehicle and distracted the victim during the exchange of information.”

Elms said the “brown, tea-cup poodle” is believed to have been dropped off by the carjackers in the area of Oakmead Boulevard and Wembley Road at some point.

Story continues below advertisement

He was found late Tuesday morning about a kilometre away from that location after a resident posted an image of a small brown dog found running along River Oaks Road and Sixth Line.

View image in full screen Facebook

Louie the dog was found not long after his image was posted on an Oakville chat page July 18.

Investigators say the stolen Mercedes was found abandoned in Toronto by local police around 2 a.m.

Halton police say the suspect driver was a man either in his late teens or early 20s, about five feet 10 inches tall and wearing a two-tone grey sweatsuit.

No description of the other suspect was released.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.