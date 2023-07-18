Thieves drive off with one Toyota Highlander in Guelph, another was almost stolen

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Police Service are looking into a stolen vehicle, and an attempted theft of another.

A resident reported to police Monday afternoon that two suspicious males were caught on surveillance video checking out his 2023 Toyota Highlander overnight near Goodwin Drive and Wilkie Crescent.

Investigators say one of the men entered the vehicle and removed several pieces of trim in order to reach the vehicle’s wiring. The men left without taking the SUV but did leave around $2,000 in damages.

Then around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a woman notified police that her 2021 Toyota Highlander went missing from her driveway near Victoria Road South and Arkell Road.

Investigators say they don’t know if the two incidents are connected.

They are looking for the pair in the attempted theft. Both were last seen wearing light-coloured hoodies, darker pants, and hats. One of the men had a heavier build and wore a bandana over his face, the other had a much thinner build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, selecting ext. 7184 for the first incident and ext. 7351 for the second, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.