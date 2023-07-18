Menu

Crime

3 charged after loaded gun found in stolen vehicle in Whitby, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 2:24 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Three people were charged after a loaded firearm was found in a stolen vehicle in Whitby, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Saturday at around 4 a.m., officers were patrolling in the Dundas Street and Perry Street area.

Police said the officers saw a suspicious vehicle heading westbound on Dundas Street.

Officers determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.

“A short pursuit was initiated and the suspect vehicle was blocked in by multiple cruisers in the area of Garden Street and Dundas Street,” police said in a news release.

Trending Now

Three suspects were taken into custody.

Officers said a loaded firearm was found in the vehicle.

Jahiem Webbe-Wong, 22, of Toronto, Donica Cox, 20, and Joel Johnson, 21, both of Oshawa, have been charged in connection with the incident.

All three were held for bail hearings.

