Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police find stolen property belonging to 269 people during raid in Stratford

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 2:00 pm
A Stratford police vehicle parked in front of St. Mary's quarry. View image in full screen
A Stratford police vehicle parked in front of St. Mary's quarry. @SPSmediaoffice / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Stratford, Ont., police say they found more than 550 stolen items during the raid of a home on Britannia Street last month.

Among the property recovered during the raid on June 26 were personal mail, credit cards, debit cards, driver’s licences, health cards, gift cards, membership cards, Social Insurance Number cards, passports, cheques and keys.

Police say officers also seized .223 ammunition, break-and-enter tools, and a small amount of methamphetamine.

They say the items were linked to 269 people, who are believed to be in Stratford and the surrounding area.

“Police have reports on file from 21 victims between 2020 – 2022 but have not received reports from the remaining 248 victims,” a release from police said.

Trending Now

Police say they have been attempting to reach victims for whom they have contact info but they are missing contact information for many.

Story continues below advertisement

They are asking those who had the aforementioned type of items stolen between 2020 and June 2023 to contact them.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsGuelph NewsStratfordLondon newsstratford policeStratford newsStratford OntarioBritannia Street StratfordStratford stolen itemsStratford stolen property
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices