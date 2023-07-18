Police find stolen property belonging to 269 people during raid in Stratford

Send this page to someone via email

Stratford, Ont., police say they found more than 550 stolen items during the raid of a home on Britannia Street last month.

Among the property recovered during the raid on June 26 were personal mail, credit cards, debit cards, driver’s licences, health cards, gift cards, membership cards, Social Insurance Number cards, passports, cheques and keys.

Police say officers also seized .223 ammunition, break-and-enter tools, and a small amount of methamphetamine.

They say the items were linked to 269 people, who are believed to be in Stratford and the surrounding area.

“Police have reports on file from 21 victims between 2020 – 2022 but have not received reports from the remaining 248 victims,” a release from police said.

Police say they have been attempting to reach victims for whom they have contact info but they are missing contact information for many.

They are asking those who had the aforementioned type of items stolen between 2020 and June 2023 to contact them.