Dorval inaugurates $1.5M Village Park

The city of Dorval, Que., officially inaugurated its newest public space.

Dorval mayor Marc Doret, alongside city officials, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony welcoming the public to the Village Park.

The $1.5-million green space features a splash pad, lounge chairs and a picnic area.

“We’re trying to encourage people to come down into the Village, spend some time here. The kids can play in the park and families maybe get a sandwich or a pizza at our local restaurants,” Doret said.

Located along Lakeshore Drive on the corner of Cloverdale Avenue, the lot had otherwise been sitting vacant since 2013 and was formerly a restaurant. The city purchased the property in 2019.

The city says the new public space is part of a beautification project for Dorval village.

“This will encourage people to come out and be part of the community,” Doret said.

The goal, according to Doret, is to breathe new life into the once-vibrant area.

In the same vein, the city plans on modernizing nearby Saint-Charles Park and continue burying Hydro lines, improving the experience for both merchants and residents, Doret said.