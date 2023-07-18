SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Military deploy to help fight B.C. wildfires as thousands under evacuation alerts, orders

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 1:12 pm
Trees scorched by the Donnie Creek wildfire line a forest north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada, Sunday, July 2, 2023. View image in full screen
Trees scorched by the Donnie Creek wildfire line a forest north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada, Sunday, July 2, 2023. AP Photo/Noah Berger
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Thousands of people are under evacuation alerts or orders in B.C. due to hundreds of wildfires burning around the province.

The province’s minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness said Tuesday more than half of the fires are out-of-control.

“Since April 1, 2023, 1,183 wildfires have burned a total of 1.39 million hectares,” Ma said. “As winds shift today, smoke and cloud cover will clear. These clear skies will increase temperatures, lower humidity and increase wildfire activity on many of our current wildfires.”

The federal government is now sending additional resources to B.C. Members of the Canadian Armed Forces arrived Sunday, along with additional Canadian Coast Guard personnel, to help fight the wildfires and set up command posts.

Plans are currently underway to deploy Canadian Armed Forces crews to Burns Lake on Tuesday and Vanderhoof on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Teams from the U.S., Mexico and New Zealand are also offering support, in addition to teams from Australia that arrived last weekend.

“We know that the road ahead of us is long, complex and challenging,” Ma added.

Click to play video: 'Canada wildfires: 10M hectares burned in worst season on record'
Canada wildfires: 10M hectares burned in worst season on record

On Monday, the province reached another destructive wildfire milestone with the most hectares scorched in any year on record.

Trending Now

More than 1.39 million hectares have burned so far this year with the previous record being 1.35 million hectares in 2018.

However, there were 21,000 fires recorded in 2018, compared to almost 12,000 fires recorded this year.

Experts say this season is on track to be the worst wildfire season on record, aggravated by severe drought in many areas of the province.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Wildfire forces evacuations near Cranbrook'
Wildfire forces evacuations near Cranbrook

More to come…

– with files from The Canadian Press

More on BC
BC WildfireBC wildfire latestbc droughtFires burning in BCBC wildfire todayBC wildfires burningHow many fires in BCWildfires burningBC wildfire latest todayFire update BCFires burning BC today
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices