West Kelowna home destroyed by fire

A West Kelowna, B.C., family is currently in the care of Emergency Social Services in the aftermath of a fire that destroyed their home.

The house fire started early Monday night in the 3100 block of Shettler Drive in West Kelowna.

0:17 West Kelowna lakeside fire

“The residence was fully involved and all occupants were out of the building when first arriving apparatus arrived on scene,” West Kelowna Fire Rescue Chief Jason Brolund said

WKFR attended with 21 personnel, four engines, one aerial and one command unit.

The fire is currently under investigation.