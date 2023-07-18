Menu

Fire

West Kelowna home destroyed by fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 12:08 pm
The house fire was reported early Monday night in the 3100 block of Shettler Drive in West Kelowna. View image in full screen
The house fire was reported early Monday night in the 3100 block of Shettler Drive in West Kelowna. Global News
A West Kelowna, B.C., family is currently in the care of Emergency Social Services in the aftermath of a fire that destroyed their home.

The house fire started early Monday night in the 3100 block of Shettler Drive in West Kelowna.

“The residence was fully involved and all occupants were out of the building when first arriving apparatus arrived on scene,” West Kelowna Fire Rescue Chief Jason Brolund said

WKFR attended with 21 personnel, four engines, one aerial and one command unit.

The fire is currently under investigation.

West KelownaWest Kelowna Fire RescuewkfrJason BrolundEmergency Social Serviceswest kelowna house fireokanagan house fireShettler Drive
