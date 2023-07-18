Winnipeg crews tackle early morning structure fires

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters were kept busy in the early hours of Tuesday with a pair of structure fires.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the 300 block of Tweed Avenue just after 2:20 a.m. with a report of a fire in a vacant one-and-a-half-storey house.

That blaze was declared under control within about 20 minutes, and a search of the house turned up no occupants.

0:52 Neighbourhood association calls on Winnipeg to take action against vacant homes after latest fire

Less than two hours later, crews answered an unrelated fire alarm in a high-rise on Kennedy Street. While some residents of the apartment building were able to safely shelter in place, others were helped out as a precaution by firefighters.

Story continues below advertisement

With the help of additional crews, the fire was quickly extinguished, and damages were contained to the suite where it started. After smoke was vented out of the building, most residents were able to return to their suites.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.