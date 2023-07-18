Winnipeg crews tackle early morning structure fires

Winnipeg firefighters were kept busy in the early hours of Tuesday with a pair of structure fires.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the 300 block of Tweed Avenue just after 2:20 a.m. with a report of a fire in a vacant one-and-a-half-storey house.
That blaze was declared under control within about 20 minutes, and a search of the house turned up no occupants.
Less than two hours later, crews answered an unrelated fire alarm in a high-rise on Kennedy Street. While some residents of the apartment building were able to safely shelter in place, others were helped out as a precaution by firefighters.
With the help of additional crews, the fire was quickly extinguished, and damages were contained to the suite where it started. After smoke was vented out of the building, most residents were able to return to their suites.
The causes of both fires are under investigation.
- Inflation dropped below 3% in June, entering Bank of Canada target range
- Long COVID presents ‘unfathomable’ burden as health-care system reaches ‘boiling point’
- Rents dwarf minimum wage in every province. Rising interest rates aren’t helping
- Canadian meat industry urges MPs to reject U.K. membership in trade deal
Comments