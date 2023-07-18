Menu

Crime

Arrest made following ‘unprovoked’ stabbing in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 9:45 am
Kawartha Lakes Police arrested a man in connection to stabbing that occurred in the area of William St. North on July 17, 2023.
A Lindsay, Ont., man faces charges in connection with a stabbing in the town on Monday morning.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service say a man was stabbed early Monday in what police are calling an “unprovoked attack”  in the area of  William Street North. Police say the suspect approached the victim asking for a cigarette.

The suspect then became agitated and then kicked and stabbed the victim before fleeing, police allege.

Officers found the victim, who was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation led to the identity of a suspect who was arrested later Monday.

A 28-year-old man from Lindsay was charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Tuesday.

