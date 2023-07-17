Menu

Crime

‘Unprovoked’ stabbing in Lindsay sends 1 to hospital: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 11:50 am
Police are investigating a stabbing early Monday in Lindsay, Ont., that sent one person to hospital. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a stabbing early Monday in Lindsay, Ont., that sent one person to hospital. Global News Peterborough file
One person was sent to hospital and a suspect is being sought following a reported stabbing in Lindsay, Ont., early Monday.

Kawartha Lakes police said around 5 a.m., an “unprovoked” stabbing was reported in the area of William Street North. Police say the victim was out for a walk and was approached by an unknown man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt who asked for a cigarette.

Police say the suspect became agitated, then kicked and stabbed the victim before leaving the area with a second person who “appeared to be waiting across the street.”

Trending Now

The victim was found and taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information can call police at 705-324-5252 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

