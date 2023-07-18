Lindsay Lohan welcomes 1st child with husband Bader Shammas

Send this page to someone via email

Lindsay Lohan is a mom!

A representative for the 37-year-old actress confirmed news of the baby boy’s birth to People Magazine on Monday.

“Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love,” the rep said in a statement.

Luai was born in Dubai, where Lohan and Shammas permanently reside. The exact time and date of the baby’s birth has not yet been revealed.

Luai is an Arabic name meaning “shield or protector.”

The Mean Girls actor first announced her pregnancy in March when she shared a photo of a baby’s onesie with the words “Coming soon…”

“We are blessed and excited!” Lohan wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Since announcing her pregnancy, the actor has shared occasional glimpses of her growing baby bump. In May, Lohan was pictured lounging poolside in a black, one-piece bathing suit.

Story continues below advertisement

In June, Lohan told Allure that she “can’t wait” to be a mom. She said she cried often throughout her pregnancy.

“Happy tears. That’s just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way,” Lohan said.

Lohan married Shammas, a financier who lives in Dubai, in April 2022. The pair celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary this year.

Shammas proposed in Utah while Lohan was filming her 2022 Netflix original film Falling for Christmas. Little is known about the notoriously private couple.

Lohan, who began acting as a child in movies like The Parent Trap, has had a roller-coaster career of highs and lows. She was relentlessly followed by paparazzi in the late 2000s and early 2010s and had numerous, well-documented legal troubles, including arrests for drunk driving, reckless driving and shoplifting.

Story continues below advertisement

Lohan starred in several early 2000s cult classic films such as Mean Girls, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Freaky Friday.