Bancroft OPP arrest man after rocks thrown at Hwy. 28 traffic: Bancroft OPP

Bancroft OPP made several arrests for mischief over the past few days.

In an incident reported July 13 around 6:30 p.m., a person was walking in traffic and throwing rocks on Hwy. 28 in Faraday Township.

Officers found a 38-year-old township man who was arrested and charged with mischief.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Sept. 26.

Assault

Before 5 p.m. on July 15, officers were called to a residence for a disturbance. The investigation led to the arrest of a 34-year-old Faraday Township man who was charged with assault, mischief and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on July 17.

Business damaged

On July 17 shortly after midnight, officers were called to a business regarding a break and enter. The investigation led to the arrest of one person.

A 33-year-old man from Bancroft was charged with mischief, possession of break-in instruments and possession of a Schedule 1 substance (methamphetamine).

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Aug. 15.