Canada

Toronto-area Metro grocery workers could strike as soon as tonight: Unifor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2023 7:36 am
Metro workers in the Greater Toronto Area are gearing up to strike as early as tonight, as bargaining continues between the grocery giant and some 3,700 employees. ;A Metro truck pulls out of the food distribution centre in Ottawa on Friday, June 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
TORONTO — Metro grocery store workers in the Greater Toronto Area are gearing up to strike as early as tonight, as bargaining continues between the retailer and some 3,700 employees.

Employees at 27 Metro stores in the GTA could strike as early as 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

Unifor, the national union representing the Metro workers, called a strike vote before bargaining began, garnering 100 per cent support for the job action if a deal cannot be reached.

The union says progress has been made since negotiations began June 26, but major wage, benefit and other monetary issues remain outstanding.

Unifor national president Lana Payne says the bargaining committee is prepared to negotiate day and night to get a fair deal for workers.

She says Metro employees deserve an agreement that addresses affordability challenges and helps workers benefit from the company’s profits.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

