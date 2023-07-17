Menu

Crime

Masked thief sought in Selkirk business robbery: Manitoba RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 4:58 pm
Police describe the suspect as a man wearing a light-colored hoodie with a black long-sleeve shirt over it with “ECKO UNLTD 1972” on it, an orange beanie, and a red mask. View image in full screen
Police describe the suspect as a man wearing a light-colored hoodie with a black long-sleeve shirt over it with “ECKO UNLTD 1972” on it, an orange beanie, and a red mask. RCMP
RCMP in Manitoba are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from a business in Selkirk on Friday.

At 10:30 a.m. police say they went to a business on Morris Avenue for reports of a robbery.

Police say a man wearing a mask entered the store, threatened employees with a knife, stole money and cigarettes, and then ran away.

No one was physically harmed and further investigation determined the same suspect had also entered a business on Main Street but left without incident after noticing the amount of customers inside.

Police describe the suspect as a man wearing a light-colored hoodie with a black long-sleeve shirt over it with “ECKO UNLTD 1972” on it, an orange beanie, and a red mask.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect or the incident is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.

