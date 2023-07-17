Photos released of suspect accused of spitting on Cochrane, Alta. retail worker

Send this page to someone via email

Cochrane RCMP investigators have released surveillance stills of a man accused of spitting on a retail employee while attempting to return merchandise.

Officers were called to the Cochrane City Centre shopping area in the early evening hours of June 30 for reports of an assault.

According to RCMP, the man, who has not yet been identified, had gone into the store to return an item. It’s believed a worker was spat on during their encounter with the man.

The suspect is described as:

between 30 and 35 years old

having dark facial hair

having a medium build

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing:

a two-toned baseball cap

black sunglasses

a white, yellow and maroon hoodie

beige pants.

RCMP suspect the man left the area in a black Mitsubishi SUV with tinted windows and chrome detailing.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance footage is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.