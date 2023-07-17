Menu

Crime

Photos released of suspect accused of spitting on Cochrane, Alta. retail worker

By Ryan White Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 3:31 pm
Surveillance images of the suspect and suspect vehicle in a June 30 spitting incident at a retail store in Cochrane, Alta. View image in full screen
Surveillance images of the suspect and suspect vehicle in a June 30 spitting incident at a retail store in Cochrane, Alta. Supplied/Cochrane RCMP
Cochrane RCMP investigators have released surveillance stills of a man accused of spitting on a retail employee while attempting to return merchandise.

Officers were called to the Cochrane City Centre shopping area in the early evening hours of June 30 for reports of an assault.

According to RCMP, the man, who has not yet been identified, had gone into the store to return an item. It’s believed a worker was spat on during their encounter with the man.

The suspect is described as:

  • between 30 and 35 years old
  • having dark facial hair
  • having a medium build

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing:

  • a two-toned baseball cap
  • black sunglasses
  • a white, yellow and maroon hoodie
  • beige pants.

RCMP suspect the man left the area in a black Mitsubishi SUV with tinted windows and chrome detailing.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance footage is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

