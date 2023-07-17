Menu

Traffic

BC Ferries vessel experiencing mechanical difficulty less than 2 weeks after repairs

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 2:32 pm
BC Ferries ship refit will cause long weekend delays
Work on BC Ferries' Coastal Celebration is taking longer than expected, and the company is cancelling eight sailings on the busy Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route through the long weekend. Richard Zussman reports – Jun 28, 2023
Two sailings were cancelled on the ailing Coastal Celebration on Monday, less than two weeks after the BC Ferries vessel returned to service after repairs.

The 10 a.m. sailing between Victoria’s Swartz Bay and Delta’s Tsawwassen and the 12 p.m. sailing in the opposite direction were cancelled, with BC Ferries citing mechanical difficulty with its propulsion system on Twitter.

“We are working to resolve the issue and will keep you informed as more information becomes available,” it wrote in a service notice posted to its website.

“Reserved customers and customers already checked in at the terminal will be accommodated on the next available sailing.”

It apologized for the inconvenience and warned further cancellations were possible Monday.

Global News has reached out to BC Ferries for comment.

The Coastal Celebration recently underwent an annual refit with an expected return-to-service date of June 15.

While in dry dock, however, BC Ferries said shipyard crews discovered an issue with the stern tube bearings and rudder stock. After repairs, the vessel undertook a number of sea trials.

On June 28, BC Ferries revealed that the vessel would undergo an “unplanned” and “extended refit,” requiring it to reassign more than 6,600 bookings. The drydocking heavily impacted the Canada Day long weekend and meant eight fewer daily sailings would run between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay between June 28 and July 3.

The vessel was anticipated to return to service on July 4.

BC FerriesTsawwassenBC Ferries cancellationsSwartz Baybc ferries sailingsCoastal CelebrationCoastal Celebration RefitBC Ferries service delays
