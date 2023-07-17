Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez separate after 2 years of marriage

Send this page to someone via email

Ariana Grande and her husband of more than two years, Dalton Gomez, have separated, according to numerous reports.

TMZ was the first to report the news and said the couple is “headed for divorce.”

Today.com later confirmed the pop star’s separation from Gomez, a 27-year-old luxury real estate agent.

Grande has not commented publicly on the separation.

View image in full screen Ariana Grande and her fiancé Dalton Gomez in an Instagram post. Ariana Grande/Instagram

Grande, 30, married Gomez in May 2021 after dating for just under a year. A representative for Grande told NBC News the couple was married during a “tiny and intimate” ceremony at their Montecito, Calif., home with fewer than 20 people present.

The Grammy-winning singer had previously announced the news of her engagement (and showed off her stunning, one-of-a-kind diamond and pearl ring) in a since-deleted Instagram post from December 2020.

Since their marriage, Grande has sparingly shared looks into the couple’s private life with a few loved-up social media posts.

Grande was spotted watching a match at Wimbledon on Sunday but was not wearing her wedding ring. The singer enjoyed a drink while sitting between British actors Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Garfield.

View image in full screen Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men’s final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023, in London, England. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Grammy-winning singer has been posting videos of herself online without her wedding ring for most of the past year.

She tried to quell swirling divorce rumours last August in a TikTok promoting her makeup brand R.E.M. Beauty.

“I’m just not wearing my wedding ring, it’s getting cleaned. I’m not getting a divorce before you start, don’t,” Grande warned at the time.

@arianagrande performing my “signature eyeliner technique” with @r.e.m. beauty for @selfridgesbeauty. please “duet” me asap. ♬ original sound – arianagrande

Grande is set to star in a two-installment movie adaption of the widely successful Broadway musical Wicked.