Entertainment

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez get married in ‘tiny and intimate’ ceremony

By Aynslee Darmon ETCanada.com
Posted May 17, 2021 3:53 pm
Ariana Grande View image in full screen
Ariana Grande. Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have tied the knot.

The music superstar, 27, and the real estate agent, 25, wed at her home in Montecito, Calif., over the weekend. The nuptials were small — only 20 guests attended, including family members from both sides.

“They got married,” Grande’s rep told People magazine. “It was tiny and intimate, less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

“Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there,” a source told the outlet. “It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari’s beautiful and historic house.”

The couple announced their engagement in December, sharing a look at her giant engagement ring on Instagram. “Forever n then some,” she wrote at the time.

Grande and Gomez started dating in January of last year, and spent the pandemic quarantined together at her home in Los Angeles.

They didn’t confirm their relationship until they appeared in the music video for Grande’s song with Justin Bieber, Stuck with U, in May.

ET Canada has reached out to Grande’s rep for comment.

© 2021 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
