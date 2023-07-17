Convenience store staff assaulted, 2 officers seriously injured during arrest: London police

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old is facing a long list of charges after police say two officers were seriously injured, two convenience store staff members assaulted and three vehicles damaged on Friday night.

Police were called about “a man who had damaged a number of vehicles” in the area of Adelaide Street North and Fanshawe Park Road just after 9 p.m. Friday, police said.

When officers arrived, the suspect was inside a convenience store and two staff members had already been assaulted “with items from inside the store.” Police say they were not injured.

Police say the suspect resisted arrest and two officers were assaulted, suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and money was then taken from the cash register.

Backup arrived and the suspect was arrested, police said.

A 19-year-old London man faces seven counts, including three counts of mischief under $5,000 and two counts of assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm.