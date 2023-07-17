Assault leaves 1 person with life-threatening injuries in downtown Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

One person was critically injured in an assault at Meridian Place in downtown Barrie early Monday, police say.

Barrie police say the assault, which sent a victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries, happened just before 1 a.m around the stage area at Meridian Place.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a number of suspects who are wanted in connection with the assault.

Police said a fight involving a 58-year-old man and the suspects, three males and one female, was reported at 87 Dunlop St. E.

After arriving at the scene, police found the victim with serious facial injuries.

Police say he was immediately taken to a local hospital by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services and was later transported by air ambulance to a Toronto area trauma centre where he remains at this time.

Detectives have obtained video surveillance of the incident as it unfolded, and say it shows images of the suspects being sought.

Media Release: Suspects sought in overnight assault – https://t.co/koOSF6uzKH The Barrie Police Service is requesting the assistance of the public… pic.twitter.com/cPVLg1q6Pn — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) July 17, 2023

Police say anyone with information about the assault or suspects can call 705-725-7025 ext. 2601 for Sgt. William Pelan or ext. 2627 for Det. Const. Jonathan Watt.