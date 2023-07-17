Menu

Crime

Lindsay police make weekend arrests for impaired, prohibited driving

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 12:12 pm
Police in Lindsay, Ont., made several impaired and prohibited driving arrests over the weekend.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, a Kawartha Lakes Police Service officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lane along Lindsay Street North.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment and an open can of alcohol was located in the vehicle’s console.

A 23-year-old man from Fenelon Falls, Ont. was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one Liquor Licence and Control Act infraction.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 24.

Drug-impaired arrest

On Friday around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of two individuals who appeared to be passed out in a parked vehicle on Lindsay Street South. The vehicle was found with the engine running with two unconscious people and drug paraphernalia inside.

A drug recognition expert conducted a drug-influence evaluation on the driver, who was determined to be impaired, police said.

The 39-year-old man from Madoc, Ont., was charged with one count each of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), failure to comply with a release order, failure to comply with probation and a Highway Traffic Act infraction. The man was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 24.

Prohibited driver arrested

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, an officer stopped a westbound vehicle on Glenelg Street and determined the driver was a prohibited driver.

A 37-year-old Scarborough man was charged with seven counts of operation while prohibited and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 24.

Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivinglindsayDrug Impaired DrivingLindsay crimeKawartha Lakes Police ServiceLindsay PoliceLindsay Ontarioprohibited driver
