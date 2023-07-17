Suspect sought after several break-ins reported at Toronto businesses: police

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to locate a suspect after businesses in Toronto was reportedly broken into.

Toronto police said on May 20, May 22, June 14 and July 16, break and enters were reported in the Queen Street East and Coxwell Avenue area.

Officers said a suspect forced his way into closed businesses by breaking the front glass doors.

According to police, the suspect allegedly entered the businesses and stole property before leaving.

Police are now searching for 29-year-old David Pangowish from Toronto.

He is wanted for five counts of break and enter to commit and one count of failing to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.