Man wanted since May caught, faces charges from occurrences in west and central Sask.

This past weekend, the RCMP’s Battlefords gang task force caught a 34-year-old man who had been wanted since May 2023.

Dennis Kennedy was arrested on Saturday and faces 23 charges for multiple offences related to a series of occurrences throughout west and central Saskatchewan.

The charges include two counts of mischief, robbery with firearms, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon on a police officer, and identity fraud.

“Kennedy will be appearing in North Battleford Provincial Court July 17, 2023, at 9:30 for the following offences that occurred in Lloydminster, Maidstone and North Battleford Detachment areas from April 30, 2023, to July 15, 2023,” police said.

Back in May, the Battlefords gang task force and the Battlefords RCMP detachment had arrested two others related to the same offences.

According to a release, 48-year-old Leonard Wuttunee was previously charged in connection to the same series of occurrences and is currently before the courts for several charges including two counts of robbery with a firearm, discharging fire while reckless, pointing a firearm, mischief and others.

A 44-year-old Battleford woman Veronica Whitford was charged with robbery, reckless discharge of a firearm, mischief, flight from police and possession of crime proceeds of over $5,000. Wuttunee and Whitford appeared in North Battleford Provincial Court on May 24, 2023.