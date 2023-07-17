Driver sought after fleeing from police during traffic stop in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a suspect who they say fled during a traffic stop early Saturday.

Around 1:20 a.m., a Peterborough police officer on patrol first noticed a vehicle driving down George Street without its lights on. The vehicle also went through a red traffic light at the intersection of Charlotte and Aylmer streets.

Police say the officer conducted a traffic stop and the driver provided a name which the officer determined to be false.

However, as the officer was checking the driver’s identity, the vehicle fled.

The officer followed in his vehicle and the suspect vehicle went through several parking lots. The driver got out and then fled on foot.

A search of the area along Dalhousie and Aylmer streets — which included the use of the K9 unit — failed to locate the suspect.

The man is described as about 40 to 50 years old and standing five feet five inches. He has curly dark hair and was wearing a black hat, grey sweater and black shorts.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca