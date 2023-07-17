Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver sought after fleeing from police during traffic stop in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 11:35 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a man fled from an officer during a traffic stop early on July 15, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a suspect who they say fled during a traffic stop early Saturday.

Around 1:20 a.m., a Peterborough police officer on patrol first noticed a vehicle driving down George Street without its lights on. The vehicle also went through a red traffic light at the intersection of Charlotte and Aylmer streets.

Police say the officer conducted a traffic stop and the driver provided a name which the officer determined to be false.

However, as the officer was checking the driver’s identity, the vehicle fled.

The officer followed in his vehicle and the suspect vehicle went through several parking lots. The driver got out and then fled on foot.

Trending Now

A search of the area along Dalhousie and Aylmer streets  — which included the use of the K9 unit — failed to locate the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is described as about 40 to 50 years old and standing five feet five inches. He has curly dark hair and was wearing a black hat, grey sweater and black shorts.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

More on Crime
Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeWantedPolice PursuitFlight From Policeman flees police traffic stopPeterborugh Ontario
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices