Unclear why suspicious packages repeatedly shipped to Toronto store: police

Police are looking for a man they say repeatedly shipped packages with “frivolous” or unknown substances to a Toronto store.

Toronto police said in a news release Monday that they are engaged in a criminal harassment investigation after suspicious packages were sent to a retail store located in the Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West area.

Police said on four separate occasions beginning in December 2021, through to July 4, 2023, police responded to the store for the packages.

“The contents ranged from frivolous to unknown substances but did not appear to be a risk to public safety,” the release said.

Officers don’t know why the man allegedly sent the packages.

Police said the investigation has determined that the man frequents the area of Airport Road and Queen Street East in Brampton.

Investigators said they are trying to the suspect and released images of him.

Anyone with information can call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.