Entertainment

Calgary Stampede attendance falls just shy of 2012 record

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 11:23 am
A cowboy wears ostrich skin boots on the last day of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, July 16, 2023. View image in full screen
A cowboy wears ostrich skin boots on the last day of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, July 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
As the 2023 Calgary Stampede comes to a close, officials confirm this year’s edition had the second-highest attendance in its history.

The Stampede had a total attendance of 1,384,632 people on the grounds this year, just 24,739 shy of the record set in 2012 when 1,409,371 visited Stampede Park.

This year’s edition saw an average of 125,000 attendees per day, eclipsing pre-pandemic levels.

Trending Now

“We’re probably back,” said Joel Cowley the CEO of the Calgary Stampede.

Next year’s Stampede will look a bit different with the use of the new 100,000-square-foot BMO Centre as well as rejuvenated 17th Street and Stampede Way entrances.

