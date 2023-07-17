Calgary Stampede attendance falls just shy of 2012 record

See more sharing options

As the 2023 Calgary Stampede comes to a close, officials confirm this year’s edition had the second-highest attendance in its history.

The Stampede had a total attendance of 1,384,632 people on the grounds this year, just 24,739 shy of the record set in 2012 when 1,409,371 visited Stampede Park.

This year’s edition saw an average of 125,000 attendees per day, eclipsing pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re probably back,” said Joel Cowley the CEO of the Calgary Stampede.

Next year’s Stampede will look a bit different with the use of the new 100,000-square-foot BMO Centre as well as rejuvenated 17th Street and Stampede Way entrances.