Man wanted after break-and-enter, theft in Toronto’s Danforth neighbourhood

Toronto police say they are looking for a suspect wanted after a break-in and theft in the same neighbouhood in the city’s east end.

Police said a break-and-enter happened around Danforth and Greenwood avenues on July 11. Investigators said the suspect got into a home and allegedly stole a laptop computer.

The following day, in the same neighbourhood, police allege the suspect entered a backyard and stole two bicycles.

Police said they are looking for Lambros Miliaris, a 48-year-old Toronto resident.

He is wanted for break-and enter, theft under $5,000 and six counts of breaching his probation.

His photo has been released and anyone with information is asked to contact police.