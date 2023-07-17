Menu

Crime

Man wanted after break-and-enter, theft in Toronto’s Danforth neighbourhood

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 9:42 am
Lambros Miliaris, 48. View image in full screen
Lambros Miliaris, 48. Toronto Police
Toronto police say they are looking for a suspect wanted after a break-in and theft in the same neighbouhood in the city’s east end.

Police said a break-and-enter happened around Danforth and Greenwood avenues on July 11. Investigators said the suspect got into a home and allegedly stole a laptop computer.

The following day, in the same neighbourhood, police allege the suspect entered a backyard and stole two bicycles.

Police said they are looking for Lambros Miliaris, a 48-year-old Toronto resident.

He is wanted for break-and enter, theft under $5,000 and six counts of breaching his probation.

His photo has been released and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

