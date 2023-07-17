Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after attempted break-in through Toronto backyard

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 7:24 am
Suspect wanted in an attempted break-and-enter on July 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Suspect wanted in an attempted break-and-enter on July 9, 2023. Toronto Police
Toronto police say they are looking for a suspect wanted after an attempted break-and-enter at a home in the city’s east end last week.

Police said the incident happened at a home near Victoria Park and St. Clair avenues at around 4:30 a.m. on July 9.

Investigators allege a suspect walked into the backyard and tried to get into the home through a back door.

However, police said the suspect was unable to get into the home.

Trending Now

Police have released images of the suspect and are looking to identify him.

He is described as five feet 10 inches with a slim build, a shaved head and tattoos on both forearms. The suspect was wearing a black T-shirt, black vest, dark-coloured pants, and one red shoe and one black shoe.

