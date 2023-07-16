Shakespeare Kelowna brings comedy to the vineyards

The vineyard at SpearHead Winery is transforming into the Forest of Arden for 10 days as part of Shakespeare Kelowna’s production of As You Like It.

The members of the production company have been working hard to bring the play to life in East Kelowna.

“As You Like It is the perfect love story in my opinion. It’s a lot of fun, it’s got music and out here in the vineyard, who could ask for more?” said Sarah Foss, who has been cast in the role of Rosalind.

“Rosalind is the daughter of a duke that has been banished and she gets banished to the Forest of Arden and her cousin Celia decides to come along for the ride and because they are two young women, Rosalind decided to dress as a man and she runs into her crush and instead of revealing that it’s her, she decides to see if her love truly is her love and lots of hijinks ensue.”

Making her debut with Shakespeare Kelowna as the loyal cousin of Rosalind is Chelsea Scholz as Celia.

“Celia is very adventurous, very committed to her cousin and a little naive and that’s what makes her fun,” said Sholz.

“She goes on a journey to really bring to light her friendship and sisterhood with Rosalind. She is following her to the ends of the earth quite literally.”

Director Norene Morrow says she is excited to introduce people to the comedy that was written in 1599.

“There’s sort of this idea of exploring boundaries and the spaces between boundaries and what romance looks like,” said Morrow.

“Everybody ends up in the forest and they meet a variety of crazy people…. and we see various kinds of love happening in the forest.”

Shakespeare Kelowna brings As You Like It to the stage nestled on SpearHead Winery’s vineyard July 19 to July 29. For ticket information visit www.shakespearekelowna.org