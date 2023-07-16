Motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV in Woolwich Township

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Woolwich Township.

The crash occurred Saturday in the area of Chilligo Road and Woolwich Guelph Townline around 1:45 p.m.

Investigators says the motorcycle was going north on Chilligo when it collided with a southbound Kia SUV. The impact of the collision resulted in the motorcyclist being ejected.

A 57-year-old man from Uxbridge was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Chilligo Road was closed for several hours. Investigators with the Traffic Service Unit are trying determine the cause of the crash.

They are asking those who have dashcam video to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.