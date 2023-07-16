Menu

Crime

2 people arrested following multiple random shootings across Edmonton

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 16, 2023 4:21 pm
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE: An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Global News
Police have arrested two people and charges are pending following multiple shootings in Edmonton Saturday evening.

The first shooting happened just after 9 p.m., near 95 Avenue and 149 Street. Police received a weapons complaint through a report saying a male driver stopped at an intersection was shot at by someone in a grey vehicle.

There were bullet holes in the passenger door side of the man’s vehicle, police said.

The man was not injured, according to police, who were called to another weapons complaint just 10 minutes later and only a few blocks away.

In the area of 142 Street and 89A Avenue, a woman’s vehicle was reportedly shot at by a man in a silver vehicle who allegedly sped off southbound on 142 Street, police said.

There were multiple bullets in the side of her vehicle. She has minor injuries.

Another shooting near Whyte Avenue happened around 9:30 p.m. that same night.

Police said a man and woman were driving down Whyte Avenue when they were shot at by a grey Audi with two people inside.

Both victims suffered bullet wounds and are in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Only a few minutes later, there was another report of a shooting involving a grey Audi near 82 Avenue and 77 Street.

A male driver was reportedly followed by the grey Audi, which approached his vehicle and shot at him, police said. The man was not injured. The person driving the Audi sped away after the shooting.

Police from the southeast saw the reported Audi heading south in 50 Street and Ellerslie Road around 11:15 p.m. The vehicle sped away from police who chased the car into Beaumont.

Police said the driver was driving “erratically” at high speeds and veering into oncoming traffic. The chase continued into Devon and specialized units were deployed to help arrest the two people in the vehicle who were stopped just off Highway 60 and Miquelon Avenue.

A 31-year-old male driver and a 28-year-old woman were arrested and are facing a collective total of 37 charges related to aggravated assault and firearm offences. The man is also facing driving-related charges. Police seized a firearm at the scene of arrest.

Police say they do not believe there to be any connection between the two suspects and any of the victims, and that these were random acts of violence.

