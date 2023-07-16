British-made classic vehicles showcased in front of Saskatoon hotel

Send this page to someone via email

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, a vintage car show by the Saskatchewan British Car Club showcased 66 classic vehicles in front of Saskatoon’s Delta Bessborough Hotel.

On Sunday, vintage and antique car enthusiasts were in for a treat when the vehicles went on display.

Ron Walsh, a Saskatchewan British Car Club member, has been involved in the club for 15 years. Walsh brought his Citroën, a French car, to be showcased and takes joy in people admiring it.

“I quite enjoy talking to people about it because it is unique,” said Walsh. “I really appreciate people coming out and stopping and visiting … it’s certainly nice to see the interest of younger people in these old vehicles because it’s tough to get non-drivers interested in old cars.”

Simeon “Sim” Baker, who is also a club member, joined in 2020. He showcased a 1976 Austin Mini where his children named it Oscar.

“I went looking for Minis across Canada and this one came up with a guy in Alberta,” said Baker. “In my teens, I did a lot of work with Austin Minis so that’s why I wanted to get a Mini later in life … I’m quite handy but there are some things that you need a technician … and that’s (why) becoming a member of the British Car Club here in Saskatchewan, you’ve got all that around you.”

The Saskatchewan British Car Club is one of the largest clubs in Western Canada with over 200 members that showcase their vintage vehicles such as the Black Taxi, Bug Eyed Sprites, Jaguars, and the Lotus.

“Every time we get a new member signed up, it’s just an expansion of the knowledge and the old guys,” said organizer Scott McDonald.

“You belong to a club to get access to a forum to our website … and the ability to reach out to other people that are perhaps sharing the same difficulties you’ve had access to part (and) access to experience. If you’ve got a problem, somebody else has already had that and knows how to fix it.”

McDonald said this is their big Saskatoon event as they celebrate 23 years of Brits by the Bess and the 25th anniversary for the club.

“It’s not competitive. It’s strictly a love of keeping these small cars running,” said McDonald. “Everybody sees joy when somebody has a success.”

The Saskatchewan British Car Club has several events planned throughout the summer across the province.