Toronto police investigating after man stabbed in leg

A man has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the leg on Sunday morning, police say.
Toronto police said a man was stabbed in the area of River and Dundas streets just after 10:30 a.m. Officers and paramedics rushed to the area, where a suspect reportedly fled.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 30s to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was described as a man wearing a white hat and a plaid red shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Toronto police’s non-emergency number.
