Body of man found in southeast Calgary lake

Send this page to someone via email

A body of a man was discovered in the southeast Calgary community of McKenzie Lake on Saturday evening.

According to an EMS spokesperson, a man in his thirties was reported missing and was later found in the lake. Paramedics attended to the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The EMS spokesperson did not provide details on when the man was reported missing.

Global News reached out to the Calgary Police Service for more information.

More to come…