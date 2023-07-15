Menu

Canada

Body of man found in southeast Calgary lake

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 15, 2023 9:28 pm
File photo of an Alberta Health Services EMS ambulance, pictured in downtown Calgary on April 3, 2023. View image in full screen
File photo of an Alberta Health Services EMS ambulance, pictured in downtown Calgary on April 3, 2023. A man is dead after drowning in Lake MacKenzie on Saturday evening. Global News
A body of a man was discovered in the southeast Calgary community of McKenzie Lake on Saturday evening.

According to an EMS spokesperson, a man in his thirties was reported missing and was later found in the lake. Paramedics attended to the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The EMS spokesperson did not provide details on when the man was reported missing.

Global News reached out to the Calgary Police Service for more information.

More to come…

