Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Memorial held for man killed at Edmonton LRT station calls for more safety measures

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 15, 2023 7:32 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A crowd of people gathered at a memorial held for a man killed at Belvedere LRT Station last Saturday.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on July 11, police responded to a weapons complaint in northeast Edmonton around 129 Avenue and Fort Road.

Police said they found a man who had sustained “serious injuries.” He was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

Rukinisha Nkundabatware, known as “Hunda” to his loved ones, was later identified by the Edmonton Police Service as the victim on July 12. An autopsy done that morning confirmed Nkundabatware died from a stab wound to the chest and the manner of death was homicide.

He and his family moved to Canada nine years ago from Congo to escape the conflict there.

“We are shocked … We do not understand. We ran from our country and we came here to be safe. We thought we’d be protected here,” said Pastor Eugene Makombe on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was a very nice guy. He was loved in the community. He was a very nice guy. It’s sad for us to lose him.”

Memorial attendees are also calling on the City of Edmonton to address public safety, especially on public transit. Makombe said more security guards should be stationed along LRT Stations, especially late at night.

Trending Now

Nkundabatware was a regular user of Edmonton’s public transit system, according to the pastor.

“Nothing was done. To us, we think the City of Edmonton says the city is safe but in fact it is not,” said Makombe.

“The reason why we came to this country is to be safe. The city needs to do something about this and be held accountable.

“Why are we not protected? Why are people dying in places where they are supposed to be protected?”

— With files from Meaghan Archer and Emily Mertz, Global News.

More on Crime
Crimeedmonton police serviceEdmonton crimeEdmonton LRT Stabbingedmonton lrt memorialedmonton lrt stabbing memorialedmonton stabbing memorial
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices