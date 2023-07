Send this page to someone via email

A fire broke out in Penticton’s industrial area on Saturday but was quickly contained.

The City of Penticton said the blaze happened at Peerless Limited, which builds trailers for the forestry, oilfield and construction sectors.

Residents were asked to avoid the area while the Penticton Fire Dept. responded to the incident.

The Okanagan’s fire danger rating is at three on a scale of five.