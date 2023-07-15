Steeles Avenue closed after daylight shooting on Toronto border

Send this page to someone via email

Officers from Toronto and York Region’s police forces closed a portion of Steeles Avenue on Saturday to investigate a shooting.

Around 1 p.m., investigators with the Toronto Police Service said Steeles Avenue was closed from Fenmar Drive to Weston Road in both directions.

York Regional Police told Global News the closure was related to an investigation into reports shots had been fired in the area.

When police arrived at the scene just after 1 p.m. Saturday, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear. Police said the scene was large as officers hunt for suspects and evidence.

Investigators said they do not yet know how many suspects they’re looking for and are appealing for witnesses and video to narrow the investigation.