Local horse trainer fined, suspended by AGCO

A standardbred trainer from Puslinch, south of Guelph, has been penalized in connection with the death of a racehorse.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario announced on Thursday that Carol Voyer has been suspended three years and fined $11,000.

In a news release, the AGCO said an investigation concluded that there were reasonable grounds to believe that Voyer violated multiple rules of standardbred racing in connection to the “suspicious” death of racehorse Cams Lucky Sam.

They say the violations include an act of neglect, providing misleading information regarding the whereabouts of the horse, engaging in conduct not in the best interest of racing, and failing to report the death of the racehorse to the AGCO.

CEO and Registar Tom Mungham said in a statement that “the AGCO will continue to hold those who fail to follow regulations accountable for their actions, especially when it comes to the well-being of racehorses.”

The agency, however, did not disclose what caused the death of the racehorse.

CJOY and Global News asked the AGCO for clarification. But in an email from the agency’s communications department, they say it would be inappropriate for them to offer any additional comments or explanations at this time.

They did say that any horse racing participant can appeal the AGCO decision to the independent Horse Racing Appeal Panel. They say the participant has 15 days from the date of the decision to do so.

CJOY and Global News have also been unable to contact Voyer about the decision. The suspension will take effect this Wednesday and run until July 18, 2026.