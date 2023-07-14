Young basketball players hone their skills at Kingston Impact summer camp

Send this page to someone via email

Dribbling, shooting and rebounding are the fundamentals of basketball. They’re being taught at Kingston Impact’s summer basketball camp — and the kids are taking in as much as they can.

“I learned how to shoot better, and how to do a couple moves,” said Emery Green, one of the camp’s participants.

“How to shoot better, and my form, and like dribbling,” added Desmond Ker, another aspiring hoopster.

This week’s camp is geared to kids aged 7 to 11 years. And now that it’s back in full swing after the pandemic, camp instructors are glad to be back on the court doing what they love.

“There are multiple kids here who have never touched a basketball or who have little experience playing basketball in their past… I think they’re already planning on coming out to try-outs. They really have developed an understanding and a love of the game,” camp instructor James Bambery said.

On the last day of camp, the kids took their newly learned skills to the test by taking on their coaches. But even though they’ve spent all week honing their craft, it was obvious the coaches have a little more experience.

And even after five days straight of basketball all day, participants still can’t get enough.

“We’ve actually had a lot of parents say that even after seven hours of basketball, their kids are still wanting to go home and shoot hoops,” Bambery said. “I think really the biggest progression is just being on the floor with each other.”

Some of these young hoopers are just thankful for the friendships they’ve made playing the sport they love.

“You meet a lot of new people at sports and stuff,” Emery said. “I wouldn’t have half the friends I have if I didn’t go to sports.”

The camps continue for two more weeks at Kingston Secondary School for different age groups and skill levels.