Town of Ajax dealing with ‘crisis situation’ after influx of refugees

Officials with the town of Ajax, Ont., say in less than two weeks, the town has seen more than 200 asylum seekers arrive, creating a dire situation as shelters across Durham Region are at capacity.

Durham’s regional chair John Henry says the influx of refugees is something they’re not equipped for.

“We were never designed as a level of government to try to manage these problems,” says Henry.

Since the end of June, the town of Ajax has been transformed as the unsheltered set up anywhere they can for refuge. A similar situation has unfolded in Toronto at the shelter on Peter Street.

James Dark with the Salvation Army in Ajax says the situation was completely unexpected.

“It kind of caught everyone in the town of Ajax and the region off guard,” he says.

Dark says it appeared to have started with one phone call he received from colleagues at a GTA shelter.

“We got a phone call asking us here at the Salvation Army if we could provide food for refugees arriving here from Toronto,” he says.

And it grew from there.

“What we weren’t expecting is the next day, we got a call for a new group that arrived. And since then, it seems every day there’s been more and more coming out,” he said.

“I know for a fact that people have been bused in from different locations,” says Henry.

Within just a week’s time, town officials say they’ve seen a 40 per cent increase in displaced refugees coming into Ajax. The situation has put a strain on their already maxed-out resources.

One of those people now living on the streets is 22-year-old Matthew Walter. He tells Global News living rough is a challenge, and with the shelters now at capacity, it can be dangerous.

“People are in survival mode 24-7 out here … and they do questionable things, people will rob you.”

In a conversation with 17-year-old who we’ve agreed to use just her first name, Amanda. The teen was living on the streets of Ajax after being kicked out of an already at-capacity shelter. The teen says even when they were able to purchase a tent, it was stolen along with their belongings, and space is limited as to where they can go.

“We can’t sleep at parks, we can’t sleep at beaches, not by the library because you will get kicked out. And if you’re sleeping on the street it’s not safe because there’s a lot of people that are on drugs,” she said.

A statement released by Ajax Mayor Shaun Collier says: “While the Region of Durham and local agencies have been working diligently to address the needs of those arriving in our community, including access to shelter, resources have been completely exhausted.”

Durham’s regional chair says their resources have also been depleted. He adds although they want to help everyone in need, the asylum seekers have exacerbated their situation– creating a humanitarian crisis.

“Asylum seekers on top of homeless, mental health and addictions. All of this has come together to become this storm,” Henry says.

Town officials say they are facing an emergency situation.

“More displaced individuals are arriving daily and with no remaining capacity in the system, people are being forced to sleep on the street,” says Collier.

On Harwood Avenue, the need for more help is evident. At times, groups of people can be seen congregating in Pat Bayly Square, with people pushing shopping carts with their belongings along the sidewalks. In one situation highlighted by Durham Regional Police, a person was seen taking shelter in a children’s playground.

“It breaks my heart that I have to tell these people there is no more capacity in the system,” says Henry. “Municipal governments cannot fix this, we need the help of our other levels of government.”

“The safety, dignity and well-being of newcomers must be a priority and I echo the Region’s call to upper levels of government to respond to this crisis,” says Collier.

Refugees from a number of countries including Ukraine, Afghanistan and Africa are fleeing their country for a better life. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a press conference this week, they are here to support municipalities.

“We will continue to work with municipalities and provinces on support as necessary to make sure that Canada continues to support people who are coming to Canada,” he says.

But unless something is done soon, the situation in Durham Region will become even more dire, leaving potentially hundreds of people on the streets.

– with files from Global News’ Lexy Benedict