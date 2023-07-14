Kawartha Lakes woman dies following County Road 21 crash south of Peterborough

Police are investigating after a fatal collision south of Peterborough, Ont., on Friday morning.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 a.m., officers were called to a single vehicle crash on County Road 21 and Tapley 1/4 Line in Cavan-Monaghan Township.
Police say the driver, a 27-year-old City of Kawartha Lakes woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
