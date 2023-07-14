Menu

Kawartha Lakes woman dies following County Road 21 crash south of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 3:32 pm
A woman died following a crash on County Road 21 in Cavan-Monaghan Township on July 14, 2023. View image in full screen
A woman died following a crash on County Road 21 in Cavan-Monaghan Township on July 14, 2023. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
Police are investigating after a fatal collision south of Peterborough, Ont., on Friday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 a.m., officers were called to a single vehicle crash on County Road 21 and Tapley 1/4 Line in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Police say the driver, a 27-year-old City of Kawartha Lakes woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Now

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

