2 vehicles stolen in separate incidents in Guelph: police

The Guelph Police Service is investigating two separate vehicle thefts.

The first occurred overnight Thursday. A thief drove off in a black 2022 Lexus RX 350 from a residence near Kortright Road West and Edinburgh Road South.

Then later that afternoon, between 4:45 p.m. and 7 p.m., someone took a set of keys that was left on a counter at a business near Paisley Road and Elmira Road South.

Investigators determined that the keys belonged to an employee and the thief drove off in a silver 2013 Ford Taurus from a commercial parking lot.

They are looking for suspects in both cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.