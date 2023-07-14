2 vehicles stolen in separate incidents in Guelph: police

The Guelph Police Service is investigating two separate vehicle thefts.
The first occurred overnight Thursday. A thief drove off in a black 2022 Lexus RX 350 from a residence near Kortright Road West and Edinburgh Road South.
Then later that afternoon, between 4:45 p.m. and 7 p.m., someone took a set of keys that was left on a counter at a business near Paisley Road and Elmira Road South.
Investigators determined that the keys belonged to an employee and the thief drove off in a silver 2013 Ford Taurus from a commercial parking lot.
They are looking for suspects in both cases.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
