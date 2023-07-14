Edmonton homicide detectives investigating ‘suspicious disappearance’

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Police Service’s homicide section has taken over the disappearance of a 41-year-old man reported in May.

Barry Bedard was last seen on Tuesday, May 2, in the area of 118th Avenue and 50th Street. He was reported missing on May 20.

In a news release issued Friday, police said, “Investigators believe foul play may be involved in the disappearance.”

Investigators are urging anyone who has any information about Bedard’s whereabouts to contact them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Bedard is described as six-foot-two, 202 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He has several tattoos, including a “118 Alpha” tattoo on his neck.

“What may appear as a minor detail to a member of the public or one of Mr. Bedard’s friends might actually help progress or even resolve an investigation for police,” Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem said.

“We certainly understand that contacting police can, at times, create anxiety for someone that may have information pertaining to a criminal matter. If that is the case, I would encourage anyone with information on Mr. Bedard’s disappearance to reach out to Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously without sharing one’s identity,” Leathem added.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.